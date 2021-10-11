Russian senior official Kozak to meet with Nuland on October 13, source says

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. A meeting between Deputy Chief of the Russian Presidential Staff Dmitry Kozak and US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland who is coming to Moscow is scheduled for October 13, a source in the presidential administration told TASS on Monday.

"The meeting is confirmed for October 13," he said.

Kozak is a political advisor at talks on settling the situation in Donbass within the framework of the Normandy Format. Earlier, the US Department of State reported that on October 11 Nuland would travel to Moscow to meet with Russian high-ranking officials to discuss a number of bilateral, regional and global issues.