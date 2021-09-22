Russia backs idea on Dushanbe talks between Taliban and Afghan Tajiks — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Moscow backs the initiative on holding talks in Dushanbe between the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) and Afghanistan’s Tajiks, and will consider possible participation in this format if it gets the invitation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said in an interview with TASS on Wednesday.

The senior diplomat commented on a statement made by Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon about the negotiations.

"We support any kind of dialogue, which may bring about peace and stability in Afghanistan. If Russia is invited, we will carefully consider this invitation," Rudenko said.