IP-addresses in US were used to sidestep blocking of Navalny application

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. IP-addresses in the United States and a number of other Western countries were actively used for sidestepping the blocking of the Navalny application, a member of the ad hoc commission of Russia's Federation Council on the protection of state sovereignty and the prevention of interference in Russia's sovereign affairs, Vladimir Jabarov, said on Tuesday.

"To sidestep the blocking of the malware application known as Navalny, IP addresses in the US were most often actively used. Such illegal activity was also carried out from such countries as Australia, Bulgaria, Britain, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Spain, Lithuania, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine, Sweden, South Korea and Japan," Jabarov said at the committee's session.

"The details of some addresses used in this anti-Russian cyber-operation are at our disposal," he added.

Russia's telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor on August 20 demanded the removal of the Navalny application from the Apple and Google stores following demands from the Prosecutor-General's Office for restricting access to resources connected with the Anti-Corruption Fund (recognized as a foreign agent NGO and an extremist organization in Russia). On September 17, the application disappeared from the online stores.