COVID vaccine in form of nasal drops to be available in autumn 2022 — expert

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. A coronavirus vaccine in the form of nasal drops may be available in the autumn of 2022, after clinical tests, Rinat Maksyutov, director of the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, said on Monday.

"Many laboratories worldwide are working on a vaccine in the form of nasal drops, but mostly on laboratory animals. Since clinical tests are needed, I think that the time frame is next autumn," he said.

According to earlier reports, Russia’s Gamaleya Center plans to begin clinical tests of this type of vaccine in late 2021 or early 2022 and register it in 2022. The vector Center is also developing a vaccine in the form of nasal drops.