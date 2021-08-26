Two more explosions rock outskirts of Kabul

CAIRO, August 27. /TASS/. Two more powerful explosions occurred in the outskirts of Kabul, Al Arabiya reported Thursday citing its sources.

Earlier, Turkey’s TRT TV channel reported a third explosion in Kabul. There are currently no details available regarding locations, casualties or destruction.

On Thursday, two explosions occurred near the Kabul airport. According to the latest reports, at least 60 people were killed, including 12 US servicemen.

The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia), who seized control over Afghanistan, decisively condemned the attack and vowed to bring the guilty to responsibility.

According to Politico and AP sources, the attacks were carried out by the Daesh terror group division. Earlier, US President Joe Biden warned that the terror group is looking for opportunity to attack the Americans and their allies in Afghanistan.