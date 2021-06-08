Russian trawler captain’s assistant may face up to 5 years behind bars in Japan

TOKYO, June 8. /TASS/. A captain's assistant of Russia’s Amur trawler, who was arrested on Monday in Japan, may face up to five years behind bars or a fine up to 1 mln yen (about $10,000) for improper navigation of a vessel that led to the deaths of three people, the Russian Consulate General’s Office in Sapporo informed TASS on Tuesday.

"He may face up to five years in prison or a fine up to 1 mln yen," the Russian diplomatic mission stated. The consulate informed that on Tuesday, the arrested Russian national Pavel Dobryansky was transported to a prosecutor’s office in the city of Asahikawa.

The Coast Guard Service of the Japanese port city of Mombetsu confirmed to TASS on Monday that Russia’s 38-year-old Pavel Dobryansky was arrested. Japan has 72 hours after the arrest to press official charges. On Tuesday, an attorney hired by the ship owner should reach Dobryansky.

On May 26, Russian trawler Amur collided with a Japanese fishing vessel Hokko-Maru 8 in the Sea of Okhotsk, 23 km off the coast of Japan’s Hokkaido Island. Three Japanese fishermen were killed and two were injured as a result.