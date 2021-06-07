Biden, Zelensky discuss US plans to provide 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, June 8. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky on Monday, during which they discussed the plans of the US administration to hand over 900,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday in a statement published after the talks.

"The leaders also discussed the need for close cooperation on energy security and the fight against COVID-19, including U.S. plans to provide 900,000 vaccine doses to help Ukraine address the pandemic," the statement reads.

Biden invited Zelensky to visit Washington later this summer, Psaki added.