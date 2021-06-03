Minsk reduces staff of US Embassy, stiffens visa issuance as tit-for-tat response

MINSK, June 3. /TASS/. Belarus, as a retaliatory measure against US sanctions imposed on the republic’s petrochemical enterprises, has made a decision to reduce the staff of the US Embassy in the country, introduce stricter visa procedures as well as recall the decision on operations of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in the republic, a commentary by Belarusian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz published on the ministry’s website on Thursday said.

"Today, the US charge d’affaires in Belarus was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, who was told about the retaliatory measures. They include the reduction of diplomatic and administrative and technical personnel of the American diplomatic mission, the stiffening of visa procedures, the restriction on temporary work of American specialists in Belarus. We have also recalled the decision on the United States Agency for International Development operating in Belarus," the statement said.