Russian intel chief forecasts worsening of Afghanistan conflict amid degrading situation

VITEBSK, June 3./TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Chief Sergey Naryshkin sees the internal conflict in Afghanistan worsening soon.

"Look at what is happening in Afghanistan now. Regretfully, the situation in that country is degrading. This leads to an exacerbation of the internal conflict, we simply predict that this conflict will be flaring up in the near future," Naryshkin told journalists following a joint board meeting of the SVR and the Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) on Thursday.

He stressed that the conflict in Afghanistan would be worsening "as the failed US operation, named Resolute Support 20 years ago, is ending in such a resolute flight".