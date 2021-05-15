Use of Sputnik V vaccine approved in Ecuador, RDIF says

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The use of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus infection has been approved in the Republic of Ecuador, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Ecuador," the statement said.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 66 countries with the total population surpassing 3.2 bln people. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization (EUA).

Post-vaccination trials in a number of countries have demonstrated that Sputnik V is the safest and the most effective jab against the coronavirus infection. It is in the second place worldwide in terms of the approvals received from state regulators.