Armenia's Pashinyan to contact CSTO over incidents on Azerbaijani border

YEREVAN, May 13. /TASS/. Armenia's acting prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, has instructed the heads of the ministries concerned to enter into consultations with the Collective Security Treaty Organization in connection with the crossing of Armenia's border by Azerbaijani armed forces.

"I am asking acting Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan, Defense Minister Vagarshak Arutyunyan and Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan to enter into consultations with the CSTO over the incidents in which the state border in some districts of Syunik and Gegharkunik was crossed by Azerbaijani forces," Pashinyan said at a meeting of Armenia's Security Council on Thursday.

He stressed that the Azerbaijani forces might have crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border not for addressing some local issues, but for triggering an armed conflict. Pashinyan added that the Azerbaijani forces were using forged maps for their subversive operation.

Armenia's Defense Ministry on Wednesday said that early in the morning Azerbaijani forces tried to carry out "certain works" in a border district of Syunik for the purpose of "correcting the border." As a result of measures taken by the Armenian forces, the Azerbaijani military stopped these works. Negotiations are underway on settling the dispute. In the evening of the same day Armenia's acting prime-minister, Nikol Pashinyan, convened a meeting of the Security Council to describe the incident as an encroachment on Armenia's territory. He said that Azerbaijani forces had crossed the state border to move 3.5 kilometers inside the country's territory.

After the cessation of hostilities over Nagorno-Karabakh in the autumn of last year, when Baku took over seven districts neighboring on Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian border was drawn next to the Syunik Region.

Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh surged up on September 27, 2020. Hostilities followed. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a trilateral statement that stopped the combat operations. In accordance with the arrangement the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces stopped at the positions they were holding at the moment. A number of districts were put under Baku's control. Russian peacekeepers were stationed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor.