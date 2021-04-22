Czech ambassador to continue working in Moscow for time being

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Czech Ambassador to Russia Vitezslav Pivonka informed journalists that he will continue working in Moscow for the time being after his visit to the Russian Foreign Ministry Thursday.

"I will for now," he said, answering a corresponding question.

Pivonka’s visit to the Foreign Ministry lasted for slightly over 30 minutes.

On Thursday, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek announced that the Republic reduces the number of Russian diplomats in Prague to match the number of Czech diplomats in Moscow.