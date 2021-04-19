Libya’s NOC declares force majeure in Marsa Al Hariga port - statement

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya has announced force majeure in the port of Marsa Al Hariga, the company says on its Facebook page on Monday.

"The National Oil Corporation of Libya has announced the state of force majeure in the port of Marsa Al Hariga from April 19, 2021," NOC says.

Operations of crude oil production and shipment via the port will be suspended because of the refusal of the Central Bank of Libya to allocate funds to the oil sector, with debts created with oil companies in this regard, NOC noted.