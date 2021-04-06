{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kiev seeking to provoke Donbass to resort to force scenario — DPR’s top diplomat

DONETSK, April 6. /TASS/. Kiev is seeking to escalate the conflict in Donbass to provoke the self-proclaimed republics to resort to a force scenario, Foreign Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republics (DPR) Natalia Nikonorova said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky discussed the current escalation in Donbass with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and said that the North Atlantic Alliance was the only way to stop the conflict in Donbass.

"It is obvious for us that such statements of the Ukrainian president, along with the cynical shelling of our territory by Ukrainian armed units and further escalation of tension along the contact line directly indicate that in a hope to dodge its commitments under the Package of Measures, Kiev is seeking to provoke the republics to resort to a force scenario and bring the conflict to a hot phase. But Ukraine’s leaders should bear in mind that we can respond to any provocation adequately," she was quoted as saying on the DPR foreign ministry’s Telegram channel.

She stressed that the Donbass republics stay committed to the Minsk agreements and call on Kiev to demonstrate similar commitment. "We would like to recall that the Package of Measures was approved by the United Nations Security Council as the only mechanism of peace settlement. But while the entire civilized world agrees that there are no alternatives to the Minsk accords and calls for their implementation, Kiev speaks about reaching peace via joining a military alliance - an oxymoron the Ukrainian leader is sending to the media space with a serious face. Needless to say that such calls call to question Ukraine’s already ragged reputation as a negotiating partner," Nikonorova stressed.

The situation in Donbass escalated on March 26, when four Ukrainian troops were killed near the settlement of Shumy. Kiev put the blame for that on the DPR forces whereas Donetsk said it had nothing to do with the incident. Later, the DPR’s defense ministry said that the four Ukrainian soldiers had run into an explosive device during mine actions.

Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Kremlin was concerned over Ukraine’s possible provocations in southeastern Ukraine that might be fraught with a civil war threat. On Wednesday, Russia’s chief negotiator in the Contact Group on the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, slammed Kiev’s position on matters of security in the conflict zone in Donbass as irresponsible.

The Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, which held a videoconference meeting on July 22, 2020 agreed additional measures to control the ceasefire along the contact line in Donbass that came in force from July 27. The agreement came a year after the so-called indefinite ceasefire was declared by the parties on July 21, 2019 following more than 20 futile attempts to stop hostilities. Under the agreement, the parties to the conflict are banned to stage offensive and reconnaissance operations, use any types of drones, open fire, including from sniper weapons, and deploy heavy weapons in populated localities and addition engineering equipment at their positions. One of the key provisions is the use of disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Russia to keep investigating coronavirus origins jointly with WHO — diplomat
The final report of an international mission of experts on their visit to China in January-February in order to establish the origin of the COVID-19 agent was published last week
Read more
Kiev to view Europe’s stance as carte blanche for military operation in Donbass - senator
Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev recalled that a child was killed on Saturday in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic by the shelling carried out by the Kiev forces using a drone
Read more
Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate test fires Kalibr cruise missile
The firing was ensured by vessels of the Pacific Fleet as well as aircraft and helicopters of maritime aviation, which closed a dangerous area for navigation as well as the airspace
Read more
Repair works of Russia’s AS-31 submersible may take up to four years
The fire on the AS-31 military research submersible broke out in 2019, killing 14 submarine officers
Read more
Russia’s Su-30SM, Su-35 fighters boost aircraft maneuvering capabilities
Su-30SM and Su-35 fighters have preserved the aerodynamics of their Su-27 predecessor but have acquired more powerful thrusters and advanced avionics, Russian Knights Aerobatic Group Commander Sergei Shcheglov told TASS
Read more
NATO’s increased defense spending contributes to arms race - Russian foreign ministry
According to the ministry’s data, global defense spending was up from 1.8 to 1.93 trillion US dollars in 2020
Read more
Nord Stream 2 pipeline 95% complete, roughly 121 km left to construct
The barge Fortuna is currently laying the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in Danish territorial waters as joined by the Akademik Cherskiy vessel
Read more
Large-scale combat readiness checks kick off in Russian troops
Overall, 4,048 exercises of various scope, including 812 force-on-force drills will be held in April at 101 practice ranges and 520 training facilities
Read more
Illegal migrants’ workforce in Russia down by 40% in 2020
A number of procedure violations in regard to entry or stay in the country has been halved
Read more
Soyuz-MS two-orbit rendezvous path to ISS to take less than three hours - expert
According to Rafail Murtazin, this fast-tracked scheme in October 2020 helped the crew to dock with the station in 3 hours and 3 minutes
Read more
Development of Russia’s new-generation ICBM to begin in 2023-2024 — source
Solid-fuel Kedr ICBMs are to replace Yars systems at the turn of 2030
Read more
Construction of cableway to China starts in Russia's Blagoveshchensk
The cableway over Amur between Russia and China will be 973 meters long
Read more
Russia’s relations with NATO to be more confrontational than with US, expert says
According to the expert of the international discussion club Valdai, Dmitry Suslov, the Russian-US interaction still leaves room for a positive agenda and some elements of cooperation
Read more
Moscow aware of US Arctic focus, its own military presence there called for — Kremlin
President Vladimir Putin believes Russia’s military presence in the Arctic to be a necessary element of building and maintaining the country’s defenses, according to his press secretary
Read more
No Russians among females arrested in Dubai for outdoor nude video — consulate
Arab media outlets earlier reported that over a dozen girls had been detained for posing nude outdoors in Dubai Marina upscale neighborhood
Read more
Skopje launches mass coronavirus vaccination with Russia’s Sputnik V
Vaccines are available for police officers, Interior Ministry employees, pharmacists, pre-school and school teachers as well as other categories qualified as a critical group
Read more
Ukrainian president enforces sanctions on Russian humanitarian cooperation agency
The sanctions also cover Volga-Dnepr Co and 77 more companies
Read more
Lukashenko, Putin focus on situation around Belarus, on threats from Poland, US
It was reported that the half-hour conversation had been "not so much celebratory as working"
Read more
Turkey may sign space cooperation agreement with Russia soon
On February 10, Roscosmos told TASS that Russia and Turkey were in talks on a bilateral inter-government agreement for developing cooperation in space
Read more
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Read more
France and Germany support Ukraine’s sovereignty amid aggravation in Donbass
Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas stressed that they continue to strive for the full implementation of the terms of the Minsk agreements and support the ongoing negotiations in this regard
Read more
Putin to deliver state-of-the-nation address of ‘the new time’ - upper house speaker
Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian President would deliver his annual address to the parliament, the Federal Assembly, on April 21
Read more
Russian shipbuilders float out latest multi-purpose corvette
The warship’s construction will be completed afloat, the source said. He did not rule out that the warship might be returned to the slipway in the future
Read more
Russia, US maintain high-level contacts on Ukraine, says senior Russian diplomat
Read more
Kremlin doesn’t see signs of intent from Kiev to take control of its army in Donbass
Moscow is hopeful that nothing will incite the Ukrainian army to launch hostilities against its own people, according to the spokesman
Read more
Kremlin regrets that almost no ties are left intact in Russian-Ukrainian relations
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on Kiev’s new sanctions imposed particularly against the office of Russia’s cultural exchange agency
Read more
Germany doubles gas purchases from Gazprom in February
Germany increased imports of Russian gas by 63.3% year-on-year, the Russian customs service said
Read more
US’s political correctness taken to absurdity not to end well, says Lavrov
He noted that the US seeks to spread this approach across the entire world
Read more
Sputnik V ensures quick recovery if COVID-19 confirmed - vaccine’s developer
Earlier in the day, the Argentine leader informed he had tested positive for coronavirus. In January Alberto Fernandez received Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine
Read more
Russia developing conceptual designs of super-heavy carrier rockets
The rockets will be used to reach the Moon and Mars, according to the head of the ISS Russian Segment
Read more
Russian rockets almost completely made from domestic components — Roscosmos
According to the spokesman, components for satellites are also being produced domestically, with the exception of joint projects
Read more
Timing of Ambassador Antonov’s return depends on US moves to normalize ties, says source
Consultations on the future of relations with Washington Antonov is having in Moscow are in full swing, the source explained
Read more
Ukrainian politicians won’t get away with what they do in Donbass, says Russian lawmaker
They are seeking to dodge any responsibility hoping for help from foreign countries, Vyacheslav Volodin said
Read more
Press review: What awaits Lavrov in India and will Moscow benefit from the China-Iran deal
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 5th
Read more
Lawmakers to discuss with diplomats measures of support of Russians in Ukraine
Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin slammed Ukraine’s sanctions as an "example of defiance of international law and common sense"
Read more
Russia, China do not pursue aim of creating military union — Lavrov
Relations between Moscow and Beijing are at a high level of mutual trust, the top diplomat said
Read more
Press review: Erdogan arrests retired admirals and migrant influx at border boxes Biden in
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 6
Read more
Five-year-old killed in DPR in Ukrainian drone strike - militia
One woman received wounds and was taken to hospital
Read more
German defense minister claims "challenges growing" for Europe over Russia’s steps
Germany should boost military spending in own interests, but not "as a favor for the United States," Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said
Read more
Russia not threatening any country worldwide, Kremlin asserts
Read more
Latest Tornado-G multiple rocket launchers arrive for troops in Russia’s south
In March 2021, about 100 items of armament and military hardware arrived for the Southern Military District
Read more
Moscow warns Washington of consequences of Kiev’s provocative policies in Donbass
Representatives of Russia and US have discussed the situation in eastern Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin says situation along engagement line in Donbass frightening
According to the Kremlin spokesman, "provocations by the Ukrainian armed forces do take place"
Read more
Russia alarmed by recent statements of Ukrainian leadership on Donbass — top diplomat
Read more
Belgorod nuclear submarine carrier with Poseidon nuke drones to serve in Pacific — source
The sub will be able to perform missions in any location of the World Ocean, according to the top brass
Read more
Putin signs law enabling him to run for president again
The incumbent head of state will be able to contest the presidency twice more
Read more
Ukraine’s admission to NATO will only exacerbate crisis in southeast, Kremlin says
Earlier on Tuesday, Zelensky said that a NATO membership is the only way to end the war in Donbass
Read more
First large batch of EpiVacCorona vaccine shipped to 40 Russian regions
The shipment includes over 230,000 sets, according to the consumer protection watchdog
Read more
Argentina’s president thanks Russia for aid in battle against coronavirus
Alberto Fernandez, 62, said in a tweet overnight to Saturday that he had tested positive for coronavirus
Read more
Moscow may ramp up military response to West’s missile threats — diplomat
The move will be contingent on the US and its allies' plans to create an arsenal of land-based intermediate- and shorter-range missiles, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Read more
Zelensky’s hope Ukraine will join NATO doomed to fail, says Russian senator
Zelensky in a telephone conversation with NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukraine’s membership of NATO was the only means of ending the war in Donbass
Read more