Ten Iranian officials charged with Ukrainian Boeing crash in Tehran

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. A total of 10 Iranian officials were charged over the crash of the Ukrainian plane near Tehran, former military prosecutor of the Tehran province, Gholam Abbas Torki said Tuesday as he handed over the office to his successor.

"A total of 10 officials, involved in the downing of the Ukrainian plane, were brought to responsibility. Necessary conclusions will be made by the court," he said, according to the ISNA news agency.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 went down on January 8, 2020, several minutes after taking off from the Tehran airport, killing 176 people, including citizens of Afghanistan, Germany, Iran, Canada, Ukraine, Sweden and the UK. Tehran stated in its final technical report that the plane was destroyed because of an air defense operator mistake. According to Iran, the plane was mistakenly identified as a "hostile target."