DPR downs Ukrainian military drone

DONETSK, March 13. /TASS/. The forces of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have downed an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to Ukraine’s Armed Forces that was used to guide and adjust mortar fire against Luganskoye, located south of Donetsk, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR militia department, said on Saturday.

"While shelling the settlement of Luganskoye, Ukrainian gunmen adjusted fire of 120mm mortars with a Mavic-2 drone, which was destroyed in coordinated action by the air defense units of the DPR People’s Militia," Basurin said quoted by the Donetsk news agency as saying.

According to the DPR mission to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC), Ukrainian forces opened fire on Luganskoye on Friday at 22:45 Moscow time. The Ukrainian army fired eight 120mm mortars.

On July 27, 2020, additional ceasefire control measures came into effect in Donbass after being approved by the Contact Group on settling the conflict in southeastern Ukraine. The measures ban any offensive, intelligence or sabotage activities, the use of all types of aircraft, any shooting, and the deployment of heavy weapons to inhabited localities. One of the key provisions of the agreement stipulates disciplinary measures for ceasefire violations, whereas in the event of offensive operations, return fire is allowed only after a direct order from the command.