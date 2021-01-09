Trump's impeachment would only serve to further divide US nation - White House

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. A new attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump would only deepen the split in American society, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere told TASS on Friday. He was commenting on calls by the leaders of the US Democratic Party in Washington to make another attempt to remove Trump from office.

"As President Trump said yesterday (on Thursday - TASS), this is a time for healing and unity as one Nation. A politically motivated impeachment against a President, who has done a great job, with 12 days remaining in his term will only serve to further divide our great country," Judd Deere said.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. A significant share of the responsibility for the demonstrators' incursion into Congress was placed by American politicians from both systemic parties on the incumbent head of state, accusing him of inciting insurrection.

However, it remains unclear whether lawmakers, even in theory, have enough time to make a second attempt to remove Trump from office. The American leader's term expires on January 20. On this day, Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. Democrats initiated Trump's first impeachment proceedings in 2019 but that attempt failed.