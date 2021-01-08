US Capitol Police officer dies from injuries suffered during riots

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The US Capitol Police officer injured in riots at the US Congress building died, the police department said in a statement on Friday.

"At approximately 9:30 p.m. this evening (January 7, 2021), United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty. Officer Sicknick was responding to the riots on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol and was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The death of Officer Sicknick will be investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch, the USCP, and our federal partners," the statement said.

Protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed on Wednesday the US Congress building in Washington DC and disrupted the work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. Some protesters managed to get inside of the Congress and all lawmakers were evacuated.

The Senate and the House of Representatives of the United States Congress later approved the victory of Democrat Joseph Biden in the presidential elections held in the country on November 3.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20, 2021.