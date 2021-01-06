Woman shot inside US Congress building dies of sustained wound

TASS, January 7. A woman, who was shot in the US Congress building as protesters supporting current President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol, has died, NBC News reported citing its sources.

"Authorities have not identified the woman who died but a woman covered in blood was seen on video being treated for an unknown injury as paramedics moved her on a stretcher out of the building," according to NBC News.

CNN also confirmed the death of the woman citing Dustin Sternbeck, a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

"Yes, the adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced at an area hospital," he said adding that "additional details will be forthcoming as this remains an active MPD investigation."

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced earlier that an incident with the shooting inside the Congress building was under an investigation, however, the authorities had no further information at that time about the wounded woman.

Pro-Trump protesters in Washington DC stormed on Wednesday the US Capitol and disrupted work of lawmakers, who met to certify the results of the November presidential election for President-elect Joe Biden. Some protesters managed to get inside and all lawmakers were evacuated. During the attack a female protester was reported to sustain a gun wound, while a police officer and several other people were injured.