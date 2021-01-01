One dead in land mine blast in Nagorno-Karabakh, says Baku

BAKU, January 1. /TASS/. An Azerbaijani citizen has been killed by a land mine blast in Nagorno-Karabakh’s Fizuli District, the national Prosecutor General’s Office said on Friday.

"On January 1, Azerbaijani citizen Zabil Babaev tripped a mine in the Fizuli District, receiving severe injuries. He was hospitalized but later died from the sustained injuries despite the medical care provided," the statement reads.

A criminal case as launched into the incident.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held, and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.