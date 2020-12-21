US publishes list of Russian and Chinese companies with alleged military ties

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The United States Department of Commerce has published a list of Russian and Chinese companies and enterprises, which Washington suspects of cooperating with the two countries’ military.

The organizations on this list will not be able to purchase a number of US goods and technologies.

This list also includes Russian agencies, in particular the Foreign Intelligence Service and the Defense Ministry. A total of 58 Chinese and Russian entities have been put on this list.