Production of Russian anti-coronavirus vaccine may be organized in Germany — RDIF CEO

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is looking at possible production of the Russian Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine in Germany, RDIF’s CEO Kirill Dmitriev said on Tuesday.

He noted that Hungary is one of the first European countries to demonstrate interest to the Russian vaccine.

"This week we expect a big delegation from France to visit Moscow. We are working with a big number of European countries. We will probably manufacture our vaccine in Germany," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Dmitriev, Russia will continue cooperation with Europe on issues with the vaccine production, despite the problems stemming from political gaps. "The European Union will obviously be a difficult market, regrettably, due to political reasons," he said. "But we will continue to work with the European Union. On October 22, we filed a request for approval with the European Medical Association."

On August 11, Russia registered the world’s first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry, and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. The third, post-registration, stage of clinical tests began on August 25. The vaccine was developed on a platform that had been used for a number of other vaccines.