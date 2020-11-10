Karabakh deal meets the interests of Azerbaijani and Armenian people, Aliyev says

BAKU, November 10. /TASS/. The parties to the conflict around Nagorno-Karabakh achieved settlement that meets the interests of both Azerbaijani and Armenian people, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said.

"For my part, I would like to say that I’m very glad that today the effort of settling the years-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been put to an end," Aliyev said in his televised speech. "I should say that the military and political settlement of the conflict, which we see now, will lead to a lasting peace and accord in our region and will put an end to the standoff and bloodshed," he noted.

Ilham Aliyev amed the dates of returning under Baku’s control the Agdamsky, Kelbadzharsky and Lachinsky districts near the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. "The Agdamsky district will be returned by November 20, the Kelbadzharsky district by November 15 and the Lachinsky district by December 1," Aliyev said.

Azerbaijani President said not only Russian but also Turkish peacekeepers will be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh. "The peacekeeping center in Karabakh will be represented by both Russian and Turkish servicemen," he said.