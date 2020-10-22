Azerbaijan states full control over border with Iran

BAKU, October 22. /TASS/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev claimed control seized over 20 settlements in three districts around Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the President, the Azerbaijani forces regained control over three settlements in the Fuzuli district, four settlements in the Jabrayil district, and 14 settlements in the Zangilan district.

"The state border between Azerbaijan and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been completely secured through liberation of the Agbend settlement," Aliyev tweeted Thursday.