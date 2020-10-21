Armenian PM urges region’s countries to deal more seriously with terrorists in Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 21. /TASS/. Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that the region’s countries must take a more serious attitude to whom he described as "terrorist mercenaries" in Nagorno-Karabakh. He accused Turkey of "transferring terrorist mercenaries" from Syria to Nagorno-Karabakh to fight for Azerbaijan. "This has been internationally proven," he told Iran Daily in an interview.

In his opinion this poses a major threat to the region.

"Regrettably, the region’s countries have not responded to this reality seriously enough yet. It is beyond doubt that the presence of foreign terrorists will pose a threat to the region in the future. The region’s countries must deal with this issue more seriously," Armenia’s embassy in Iran quotes Pashinyan as saying.

The Armenian authorities have repeatedly said that Turkey was directly involved in the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Armenian leadership believes that Ankara not only sends its military personnel to help Azerbaijan, but also moves mercenaries from terrorist groups it controls in Syria to the conflict zone.

Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh surged up on September 27. Clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani military units are continuing although two truce agreements have been concluded already.