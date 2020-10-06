Kyrgyz president says ready for talks with opposition

BISHKEK, October 6. /TASS/. Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov said amid ongoing protests on Tuesday he is ready for talks with his political opponents.

"Regrettably, they are seeking to divide the nation, raising the issues of the north and the south. There are risks that the country will fall victim of not only internal but also foreign forces. That is one only one thing is to be done - we must sit down at the negotiating table, stop disputes," he said in an interview with the BBC Kyrgyz service. "As a legitimate president, and I have big authority as a legitimate president, I must united them and must be ready to hold talks with each of them. This is my duty and I am ready for that.".