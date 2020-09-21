UN study reveals what people of entire world want most

The majority of respondents named "improved access to basic services: healthcare, safe water, sanitation and education" as their immediate priority. The healthcare also turned out to be a long-term priority for almost 300,000 respondents.

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. Mankind expects more interaction from governments and international organizations, better access to healthcare, basic social services, hygiene supplies and education, says the "UN75: The future we want, the United Nations we need" research published Monday.

"Whilst health appears to be a priority now, it is actually one of the areas that many expect will improve over the next 25 years," the research says, adding that 72% of respondents believe that the access to healthcare will be the same or get better in the future.

The next main priority for the respondents is "greater solidarity and increased support to the places hardest hit by the pandemic," including tackling poverty, inequalities and boosting employment.

The respondents also said they believe that "access to education and women’s rights will improve."

The research included over 1 million people from all over the world via brief one-minute polls. Besides, 50,000 people from 50 nations took part in more detailed interviews. The UN also organized over 1,000 dialogues with representatives of 82 countries; it also analyzed social and mass media in 70 countries. A total of 6,793 Russians participated in the study.