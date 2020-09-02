Belarus approves asymmetric list of sanctions against Baltic countries

"Yesterday, we coordinated proposals for asymmetric sanctions against corresponding persons in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. They have been approved," he said. "Should any other countries introduce sanctions, we will take the corresponding proportionate measures and make an adequate response."

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Belarus has adopted an asymmetric list of sanctions towards the Baltic countries in response to the measures earlier taken against Minsk, Belarussian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told a news conference in Moscow.

Those on the retaliatory sanction list, Makei said, are those who "in reality intervened in the internal state affairs of Belarus and made corresponding unacceptable statements, including political ones, and made concrete proposals for providing financial support for the authorities’ opponents."

"We find this absolutely impermissible," Makei said. "We interpret this as intervention in the internal affairs of our state and on that basis we prepared this asymmetric sanction list."

"We are not going to make it public," Makei said. "But believe me, there are enough persons from the three Baltic states. It should be born in mind that within the Union State with Russia we have a common list of undesirable persons. This is to make them stop to think."

Earlier, the Baltic countries introduced sanctions against 30 Belarussian officials. A five-year entry ban was imposed on Lukashenko, the ministers of internal affairs and justice, the prosecutor-general, presidential staff officials, Central Election Commission members and law enforcers.