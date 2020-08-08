UN set to take part in conference to raise funds for Lebanon — deputy spokesman

UN, August 8. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to take part in the fund-raising conference for Lebanon organized by France, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"Tentatively, if [French] President [Emmanuel] Macron hosts a meeting of support for Lebanon on Monday, like I said, we're trying to get our participation in that," he told reporters.

"We are trying to see whether we can have the involvement, including by the Secretary-General and by Mr. Lowcock," he added, answering to a question from TASS.

Haq said the United Nations was appreciative of all of the international efforts to get aid to the Lebanese people at a time when they need it.

Earlier, the French presidential administration told TASS the date of the international aid conference, proposed by Marcron, is yet to be said. At the same time, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the conference would take place on Sunday, August 9, in the form of a video linkup.

A powerful blast rocked the Beirut seaport area near the Lebanese Navy’s base on August 4, sending a shockwave through residential neighborhoods of the Lebanese capital. The shockwave destroyed and damaged dozens of buildings and cars, while more than 300,000 people were left without homes. At least 154 people died and 5,000 were injured, dozens are still listed as missing. Local authorities say the blast was caused by the detonation of more than 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, stored in the port after being confiscated by the customs service six years ago.