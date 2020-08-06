Russian forces in Syria retain the right of repelling militants’ attacks - Russian center

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The command of Russian forces in Syria reserves the right to retaliate if militants launch attacks against Russian, Syrian troops and civilians, Alexander Shcherbitsky, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

According to the military official, terrorists open fire on the Syrian government forces and make attempts to attack the Russian airbase Hmeymim, using unmanned aerial vehicles and long-range multiple rocket launchers.

"In accordance with the agreements, we reserve the right to retaliate to militants of terrorist groups whose actions might jeopardize the lives of Russian and Syrian service members along with the civilian population in the areas adjacent to the de-escalation zone," Shcherbitsky said.

According to Shcherbitsky, the command of the Russian force in Syria and the Syrian Armed Forces are forced to take action to neutralize the terrorist threat.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

Tensions escalating

A tense situation is observed in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone, but due to the Turkish side’s inability to set up a security corridor, a regular Russian-Turkish patrol mission has been postponed, Alexander Shcherbitsky, chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Thursday.

"Tensions are escalating in the south of the Idlib de-escalation zone. Turkey’s command is taking certain steps to destroy gangs along the M4 highway. However, the Turkish side has been unable to set up a security corridor. As a result, a regular Russian-Turkish patrolling mission is being constantly put off," Shcherbitsky said.

He pointed out that the Russian military expects Turkey to step up measures aimed at destroying terrorists, ensuring security of joint patrols and implementing the Russian-Turkish memorandum of March 6, 2020.

