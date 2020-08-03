Israeli warplanes strike Hamas targets in response to rocket launch from Gaza

TEL AVIV, August 3. /TASS/. The Israeli warplanes struck several Hamas military targets in the Gaza strip on Monday in response to Sunday’s launch of a rocket that was intercepted by the Israeli air defenses, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF)’s press service said.

"On Sunday night, a rocket targeting Israel was launched from the Gaza Strip. In response, Israeli fighter jets and aircraft struck Hamas terrorist facilities in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said in a statement.

Among the sites that were attacked, IDF named subterranean facilities and a plant producing concrete to build border tunnels.

"The army <…> will continue to act if necessary against any attempt to harm Israel’s civilian population," the press service said, adding that it was holding Hamas responsible "for all activities occurring in the Gaza Strip or emanating from it."

On Sunday night, IDF said Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted a rocket launched by Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip. Prior to that, air raid sirens went off in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and several districts bordering Gaza.

The previous such incident took place on July 5, when a rocket was fired from Gaza and intercepted by the Israeli air defenses. In response, Israeli warplanes attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to that, rockets were fired at Israel on June 26, June 15, May 6 and March 27. After all those incidents, the Israeli army retaliated by striking Hamas facilities.