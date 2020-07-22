Iranian top diplomat lauds phone call with Putin

TEHRAN, July 22. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif informed that during his visit to Moscow, he had held a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin that lasted for about one hour.

"We had a satisfying talk with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, besides I had a safe phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the sake of observing his COVID-19 special protocols," Zarif said, quoted by IRNA news agency.

"I read out the special message of [Iranian] President Rouhani on the JCPOA to his Russian counterpart and we also discussed various issues of mutual interest," the minister noted.

The Kremlin has not informed about the phone call between Zarif and Putin so far.

On July 21, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Zarif handed over a message from Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Putin.