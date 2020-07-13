Armenia reports continued shelling by Azerbaijan

BAKU, July 13. /TASS/. Azerbaijani armed forces on Monday morning renewed the shelling of Armenian positions on the state border in the direction of the Tavush province of Armenia, reported Shushan Stepanyan, Armenia’s Defense Ministry’s press service spokesperson.

"After two-three hours of pause [on Monday] morning the opponent resumed the provocative actions, continuing to shell in the direction of the Armenian positions. The Armenian armed forces gave an adequate response. It is not ruled out that the number of the losses of opponent will increase," she wrote on her Facebook page.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday on the tensions at the border with Armenia continuing over the night of July 13 and an Azerbaijani serviceman falling in action.

"On the night of July 13, the tension remained on the Tovuz direction of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. During the night clashes using artillery, mortars, and tanks the Azerbaijani army units destroyed the base point, artillery mounts, automotive equipment on the premises of the military base as well as personnel," the Defense Ministry stated on its website. According to the Defense Ministry, First Lieutenant of the Azerbaijani Army Rashad Makhmudov was killed in action.

"Currently the operational situation is under control of the Azerbaijani troops," the statement said.