Unconstructiveness of foreign pressure on Venezuela getting obvious to all, Zakharova says

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The futility of pressure on Venezuela is becoming obvious to foreign actors, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told an online news briefing on Wednesday.

"The radicals and their foreign handlers, who follow the tactic ‘the worse-the better’ are increasingly at odds with the reality. The situation requires a fresh look. We are urging influential international actors to do this. This approach is already beginning to take shape," she said.

It has become obvious that pressure and unlawful restrictions against the Bolivarian Republic merely worsen the situation and steer it into a dead end, Zakharova stressed. The sole correct approach for the foreign actors to make would be the one that not drives a wedge between the Venezuelan forces, but a constructive attitude that will help build trust between them.

"We are firmly committed to this stance in the process of intensive contacts concerning Venezuela’s problems, and we are determined to adhere to it in the future," Zakharova said.

She welcomed the agreement on cooperation in the struggle against the pandemic, signed by President Nicolas Maduro’s government and the opposition in the National Assembly with assistance from the Pan-American Health Organization.

"It is important to devise a set of practical tools, which requires more contacts between the parties to the agreement. It is essential to ensure Venezuela’s assets on the bank accounts, blocked in connection with US sanctions, be used to the benefit of all, namely for purchasing medical items for the struggle against the coronavirus and foods and for restoring the economy harmed by the pandemic and Western restrictions," she added.