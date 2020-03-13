Kenya confirms first coronavirus case

MOSCOW, March 13. /TASS/. Kenya has confirmed its first coronavirus case, The Standard newspaper reported on Friday.

"The patient, a student, tested positive yesterday and had travelled from Ohio, USA, via London to Nairobi," the newspaper said, citing Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe. "The government has taken preventative measures and is monitoring the patient... who is stable," Kagwe added.

