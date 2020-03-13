Shanghai reports two new coronavirus cases, one man travelled through Moscow

SHANGHAI, March 13. /TASS/. Shanghai authorities have registered two new imported coronavirus cases. According to the Shanghai city Health Commission, both infected are Chinese nationals who came from the US and Italy, with the latter travelling through Moscow.

On March 10, a Zhejiang resident flew from Bologna to Shanghai through Moscow. At Shanghai customs, the man, showing symptoms of the infection, was taken to a hospital, where he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another case is a Guangdong resident, who came to Shanghai from the US through Hong Kong on March 10. He developed symptoms of the infection by March 12, and lab tests also returned positive results for coronavirus.

Over the course of the outbreak, 346 infection cases have been registered in Shanghai, of which three were lethal. Currently, 22 patients continue to receive treatment in city hospitals.

The novel coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak was registered in late December 2019, in China’s Wuhan. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic. More than 120 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported coronavirus cases. According to publicly available data, almost 135,000 people got infected around the world, and almost 5,000 died of the disease.