Chinese nationals who flew to Shanghai from Moscow infected with coronavirus — media

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. Seven Chinese nationals, who arrived in Shanghai from Milan by plane with a transfer in Moscow, have contracted the novel coronavirus, the China Central Television reported on Tuesday citing the authorities in eastern China’s Zhejiang province.

On March 1, a Chinese woman who worked in Italy and flew from Milan to Shanghai via Moscow was diagnosed with the coronavirus. On February 26, she arrived in Moscow from Milan on Aeroflot’s flight SU2415 and later headed to Shanghai on flight SU206.

On March 3, six Chinese nationals who had been on that flight tested positive for the coronavirus. All of them worked for a public catering service in Bergamo, in the northern Lombardy region, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Italy.