Syrian air defense units repel two missile attacks, media reports say

TASS, March 5. Syrian air defense units have repelled missile attacks in the provinces of Homs and Quneitra, local media reports say.

According to Sham FM radio station broadcasting from Damascus, Syrian air defenses shot down 12 missiles fired towards Homs province.

SANA news agency, for its part, said a missile attack was repelled in Quneitra province in the southwest of the country. According to its information obtained from a military source, Syrian military spotted Israeli warplanes flying towards the Lebanese city of Sidon at 00:30 local time (01:30 Moscow time). This enabled Syrian defense units to successfully intercept and destroy the missiles launched on Syrian facilities.