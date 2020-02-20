{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Putin, Macron and Merkel call for resuming political dialogue on Libya — Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday
MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have held a telephone conversation and spoke in favor of observing the ceasefire and resuming political dialogue on Libya in line with the decisions made at the Berlin conference, the Kremlin press service said on Thursday.

"When exchanging opinions on the issue of Libyan settlement, the leaders spoke in favor of observing the ceasefire and resuming political dialogue in the framework of the decisions made at the Berlin conference on Libya," the Kremlin said.

On January 19, a conference on Libyan settlement was held in Berlin at the level of heads of state and government. In the final document, participants in the conference called for a ceasefire, pledged to refrain from interfering into Libya's internal affairs, suggested to set up a unified government and launch reforms for restoring statehood. The sides in the conflict also agreed to setting up a special commission for ceasefire monitoring.

There are currently two executive bodies operating in Libya - the internationally recognized Government of National Accord, and the transitional cabinet in the east of the country which is supported by the House of Representatives (parliament) and the Libyan National Army.

