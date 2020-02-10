Two coronavirus-infected Chinese nationals to be discharged from hospital soon

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Two Chinese nationals who were hospitalized in Russia with the novel coronavirus feel well and will be discharged from hospital soon, Anna Popova, head of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospoterbnadzor said on Monday.

"As you know, two Chinese citizens were diagnosed to have an infection caused by the new coronavirus. They were taken to hospital. All disease control measures were taken. As of today, the patients feel well and are about to be discharged. As soon as we receive negative results twice, doctors will discharge them," she said.