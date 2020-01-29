Contact Group agrees to resume search for persons missing in Donbass

KIEV, January 29./TASS/. The humanitarian subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group agreed at a meeting in Minsk, Belarus, on Wednesday to restart search for the missing people. Suggestions will be elaborated by its next session, Darya Olifer, spokesperson for Ukrainian chief negotiator Leonid Kuchma, said on Wednesday.

"An agreement was reached to restart search for the missing persons. Respective proposals on the mechanism of this activity with the participation of international organizations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, will be worked out by the next session of the Contact Group in Minsk," Darya Olifer blogged on her Facebook page.

The envoy of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic to the humanitarian subgroup, Olga Kobtseva, said that participants in the subgroup had agreed to exchange the lists of detained persons for their verification, as well as to work towards the opening of new checkpoints in Zolotoye and Shchastye settlements.