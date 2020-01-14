Court in Ukraine orders investigation of Poroshenko, Obama administration members

KIEV, January 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has obliged the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to launch a probe into seizure of government power and corruption suspicions. The cases mention the names of the United States’ 44th president, Barack Obama, former Ukrainian president, Pyotr Poroshenko and ex-US vice-president, Joseph Biden, a member of the Ukrainian parliament from the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Renat Kuzmin, said on Tuesday.

"Ukraine’s Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has obliged the NABU to investigate the suspicions over the seizure of government power in Ukraine and of the embezzlement of state budget money and international financial assistance by members of the Obama administration in collusion with Poroshenko," Kuzmin said on his Facebook page. Also, Kuzmin in his post mentioned Biden’s name and attached a copy of the corresponding court resolution.