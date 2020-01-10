Germany hails Russian-Turkish initiative to push for ceasefire in Libya

BERLIN, January 10. /TASS/. Germany hails the initiative, announced by the Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to declare a ceasefire in Libya starting from midnight on January 12, German Foreign Ministry Spokesman Rainer Breul said at a briefing on Friday.

"In general, we welcome ceasefire," Breul said. "In this context, any influence on the parties to the conflict should be viewed positively."

"It is a step in the right direction. Readiness of the sides on the ground to lay aside weapons is of paramount importance," Breul added.

In the meantime, Steffen Seibert, the German government’s spokesman, pointed out that Russia, like Turkey, "is an important partner" in resolving the Libya crisis.

"Chancellor [of Germany Angela Merkel] discussed Libya in yesterday’s phone call with Turkish President Erdogan. They share the opinion that only a political solution could settle the Libya conflict," he said.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army. On December 12, Haftar announced the launch of a win-the-war offensive against Tripoli, aiming to eradicate terrorist groups operating there. On January 5, Erdogan announced the beginning of Turkish troops’ deployment to Libya upon the invitation from Sarraj’s government.