Recorders recovered from Ukrainian plane’s wreckage in Iran to be opened on January 10

TEHRAN, January 10. /TASS/. The cockpit voice and flight data recorders, recovered from the Ukrainian plane crash site in Iran, will be opened on January 10, the chief of the Incidents Investigation Board of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Hassan Rezaiefar, told the media on Friday.

"The black boxes of the Ukrainian plane will be opened at the laboratory of Mehrabad Airport," the news agency IRNA quotes Rezaiefar as saying. "If Iran fails to extract information, with the aim of preventing damage to information it will request help from Russia, France, Canada or Ukraine to analyze the black boxes."