Iranian commander’s murder to lead to fierce standoff with US, says president

TASS, January 3. The killing of Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Quds Force, an elite unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, will result in a fierce standoff between Iran and the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

"Suleimani’s murder doubles Iran’s determination to counter the US and protect Islamic values. Iran and other countries in the region will take revenge on America," he has been quoted as saying.

For his part, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami promised a crushing response to all those involved in Soleimani’s murder.

The Pentagon earlier confirmed that a missile strike near the Baghdad airport killed the head of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. The operation was carried out at the direction of US President Donald Trump, the statement said.

The Quds Force is a unit in Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) that is actively involved in military conflicts in Syria and Iraq. It is believed that its successful operations were mainly attributable to its commander Qassem Soleimani. The Trump administration has branded Soleimani as a terrorist.