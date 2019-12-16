Russia, China prepare draft resolution to ease sanctions against North Korea

UN, December 17. /TASS/. Russia and China have prepared a draft UN Security Council resolution that urges to ease sanctions against North Korea in order to improve the humanitarian situation in the country.

The document, obtained by TASS, says that sanctions against Pyongyang should be adjusted, because the country fulfills its obligations under relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It also calls for soonest lifting of restrictions that directly affect the lives of North Korean civilians, earlier imposed by the UN Security Council.

The Russian-Chinese draft "welcomes the continuation of the dialogue between the United States and the DPRK at all levels."

At the same time, it "calls for prompt resumption of the six-party talks or re-launch of multilateral consultations in any other similar format, with the goal of facilitating a peaceful and comprehensive solution through dialogue."

The draft resolution also "calls upon all parties concerned to consider implementing further practical steps to reduce military tension on the Korean Peninsula and probability of any military confrontation by all appropriate means, such as, but not limited to, conclusion of agreements between military officials, adoption of formal declaration and/or a peace treaty for the end of the Korean war."