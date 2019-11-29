Donetsk republic passes law on state border

"Those people who live in the territory temporarily controlled by Ukraine are not forgotten by this law. Therefore, the border has been established [along the border] of the Donetsk Region’s territory, which existed in 2014," the Donetsk News Agency quotes him as saying.

DONETSK, November 29. /TASS/. The parliament of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday formally established its state border along the administrative border of Ukraine’s Donetsk Region as of early 2014, Chairman of the DPR People’s Council Vladimir Bidyovka said.

Bidyovka stressed though that "the DPR border would run along the line of engagement in accordance with the Minsk agreements until the Donbass conflict is resolved."

"The law defines the DPR state border and regulates its marking and methods of its protection," said Vitaly Kravets, chairman of the Security and Defense Committee, who initiated the bill.

After the 2014 coup in Ukraine and President Viktor Yanukovich’s ouster, the new administration started a military operation in the Donbass region. Massive shelling of residential areas led to a large-scale humanitarian disaster. The armed conflict left more than 10,000 people dead and over 25,000 others wounded.

In order to put an end to hostilities in eastern Ukraine, the Russian, Ukrainian, French and German leaders launched the Minsk negotiation process, which resulted in the approval of a package of agreements on a peaceful settlement. They provide for granting special status to Donbass and amnesty for those who took part in the armed conflict.