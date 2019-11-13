Armenian PM notes new level of relations between Yerevan and Moscow

YEREVAN, November 13. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan believes that intense dialogue between Yerevan and Moscow that was established with the advent of the new administration in his country makes it possible to state that bilateral relations have reached a new level.

"After the 2018 velvet revolution in the country, Russia had many questions, which concerned all areas of our relations," he said in parliament on Wednesday. "Nobody could predict the developments in Armenia. However, my contacts with the Russian leader over the past year and a half have shown an unprecedented dynamics, which allowed us to find answers to many questions. I can say that our relations have reached a qualitatively new level."

According to Pashinyan, that makes it possible to address some bilateral issues with Russia more intensively, avoiding uncertainties.