Russia, Turkey carry out fourth joint patrol in northern Syria

ANKARA, November 11. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey have started the fourth joint land patrol in northeastern Syria on Monday, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense reported.

"Under the agreement reached with the Russian Federation in Sochi on October 22, 2019, the fourth land patrol with the participation of military units from Turkey and Russia and the use of drones started in the Derbasia area east of the Euphrates [River]," the ministry reported.