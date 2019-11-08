Le Monde: Police arrested more than 10,000 ‘yellow vests’ in France since November 2018

PARIS, November 8. /TASS/. The French police have detained more than 10,000 supporters of the 'yellow vest' movement since its inception in November last year, the newspaper Le Monde reported on Friday, based on the data received from the French Ministry of Justice.
- Around 18,600 people take part in Yellow Vests protests in France
- Over 200 people detained on another day of Yellow Vests protests in France
- Nearly 30 detained at Yellow Vests protests in Paris
- Some 84,000 take to streets in France during Yellow Vests protests
- Over 20 injured during Yellow Vests protests in France — interior ministry
- Yellow Vests won’t stop Champs Elysees New Year's light show, vows Paris mayor
- French intelligence say no Russian connections in Yellow Vests protests - newspaper
- Russia to turn to OSCE over reports on BBC's trying to prove Moscow behind ‘Yellow Vests’
- ‘Yellow Vests’ protests in France become less violent on fifth day
According to the newspaper, French courts have delivered more than 3,000 guilty verdicts against the movement's members, in particular under sections on participating in mass riots and attacks on law enforcement officers.
Approximately 400 have been convicted resulting in prison sentences and immediate incarceration. According to the newspaper, many people were sentenced to compulsory community service. Suspended prison sentences were handed down for others.
The now-renowned ‘yellow vest’ rallies started in France on November 17, 2018. They were initially held to protest rising automobile fuel prices. Thus, the reflective vests of car drivers gave rise to the movement’s unofficial ‘uniform.’ The first rally drew 282,000 participants, the organizers say. However, their numbers have been declining since then. The list of demands put forward by the ‘yellow vests’ now includes not just socio-economic, but political grievances against the authorities as well.